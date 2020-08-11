BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Indians went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team last year and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.
The Cubs went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.10.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
