BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.33.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. The season series is tied 3-3.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
