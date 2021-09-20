Brewers: Reinstated SS Willy Adames (left quadriceps strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned INF/OF Tim Lopes to Triple-A Nashville. “He’s been annoying for a couple days, in a nice way,” manager Craig Counsell said of Adames. “He’s been ready to play. You can kind of sense that.” ... OF Lorenzo Cain remained out of the starting lineup as he continues to deal with soreness from crashing into an outfield wall on Saturday. “It’s not as bad as we thought,” Counsell said. ... Bradley started in place of Cain but is dealing with plantar fasciitis. ... LHP Brent Suter had a stomach bug that recently limited his availability, according to Counsell.