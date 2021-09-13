White Sox: Anderson (left hamstring strain) ran the bases as part of his pregame workout on Sunday. La Russa said Anderson should be activated from the 10-day IL on Tuesday barring a setback. “His legs are a big part of his game, offensively and defensively, so we’re being super cautious,” La Russa said. “We’re going to be careful with his usage.” ... OF Andrew Vaughn wasn’t available for a second straight game because of soreness in both legs.