The Brewers are 14-14 in home games. Milwaukee has a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Avisail Garcia with an average of .257.
The Royals are 11-18 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .361.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 41 hits and has 32 RBIs.
Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 31 RBIs and is batting .270.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ben Gamel: (quad), Manny Pina: (knee).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right la), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
