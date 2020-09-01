The Brewers are 7-9 in home games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Orlando Arcia leads the team with a mark of .262.
The Tigers are 7-6 on the road. The Detroit offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with an average of .303.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 14 extra base hits and is batting .197.
JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with 14 extra base hits and is batting .274.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (ankle), Manny Pina: (knee).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee), Austin Romine: (right knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.