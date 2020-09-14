The Cardinals are 13-12 in division matchups. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.80. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.91 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hiura leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and has 25 RBIs.
Brad Miller leads the Cardinals with 22 RBIs and is batting .268.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (right hip), Manny Pina: (knee).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
