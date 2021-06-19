Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right shoulder) threw a full bullpen session and is on track to start one of the the games in Monday’s doubleheader against Atlanta. Rojas said deGrom felt normal during a 20-pitch session. DeGrom (6-2, 0.54) left his Wednesday start after three innings because of right shoulder soreness. ... LHP Joey Lucchesi was put on the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation, a day after pitching 5 1/3 scoreless innings. ... OF Albert Allmora Jr. was activated from the 10-day IL and started the second game. He had been sidelined since May 11, when he bruised his left shoulder charging into an outfield wall.