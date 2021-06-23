Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman is optimistic he can make his next scheduled start Monday night in Washington after an MRI showed no damage to his sore left hip. Stroman exited Tuesday night’s outing in the second inning. ... Conforto had been sidelined since straining his right hamstring on May 16. ... New York placed second-string catcher Tomás Nido on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with a bruised right wrist. ... 3B Jonathan Villar (calf) sat out for the second consecutive game. An MRI came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said, but Guillorme started at the hot corner again. ... RHP Robert Gsellman (right lat strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL.