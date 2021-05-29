Mets: 1B Pete Alonso (right hand sprain) planned to ramp up baseball activities Saturday and Sunday, and the Mets are hoping he won’t need a rehab assignment before returning. ... OF Kevin Pillar (broken nose) is healing ahead of schedule and has resumed some baseball activities. Manager Luis Rojas said Pillar might need to wear a protective face shield in the outfield when he returns. ... New York hopes to activate RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow surgery) on Monday, pending results of his scheduled minor league rehab appearance Saturday.