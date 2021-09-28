Marlins: 1B Jesús Aguilar had season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Miami and is expected to be ready for spring training. Aguilar batted .261 with 22 homers and 93 RBIs in 131 games. He went on the injured list Sept. 8. ... RHP Pablo López (strained rotator cuff) was unable to throw live batting practice because of afternoon rain so he threw about 45-50 pitches in a bullpen, simulating innings with hitters standing in. He still hopes to pitch in a big league game before the season ends. ... SS Miguel Rojas (toe) sat out but was scheduled to play the second game.