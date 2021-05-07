Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right lat inflammation) played catch and threw a side session that manager Luis Rojas said went well. The Mets will assess how deGrom feels Saturday before deciding if he will start Sunday. ... IF Luis Guillorme (strained right oblique) felt pain while swinging and will not be activated Sunday when he is eligible. ... RHP Matt Allan, New York’s top pitching prospect, will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the next few weeks. A third-round pick in 2019, Allan threw 10 1/3 innings in six appearances two years ago while splitting time in the Gulf Coast League and defunct New York-Penn League.