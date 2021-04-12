Lindor would get $50,000 bonuses each time he’s an All-Star or wins a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or the League Championship Series MVP. He would get $50,000 for winning an MVP award, $25,000 for finishing second and $10,000 for finishing third, and $100,000 for World Series MVP.
He has a limited no-trade provision allowing him to block trades to certain teams. However, if he stays with the Mets he would gain the right to block all trades starting after the 2025 season as a 10-year veteran who has spent five or more seasons with his current team.
Lindor also gets a hotel suite on road trips. His deal also gives him the right to buy four premium tickets and a luxury suite for all regular season and postseason home games.
If he had not reached the new agreement, Lindor would have been eligible for free agency at the end of this year’s World Series.
