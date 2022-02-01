Owners will respond to the union, perhaps later this week, but it has become clear there is little chance spring training will start as scheduled on Feb. 16.
In a sign of the lack of progress, the union has started to distribute withheld money to players from its stoppage fund.
Opening day is scheduled for March 31, and a deal would have to be reached by late February or early March for an on-time start, given the need for players to go through COVID-19 protocols and then have at least three weeks of training and some exhibition games.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports