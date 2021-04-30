Tigers: Detroit doesn’t expect LHP Matt Boyd to miss significant time after he was pulled from a start Tuesday with left knee tendonitis. He was sent for testing Friday, and while the club was awaiting a full diagnosis. Hinch believed Boyd would miss his next start but could return the next time through the rotation. ... LHP Daniel Norris cut his hand while throwing a pitch but remained in the game. Hinch said it’s a recurring but not concerning issue for Norris, and he remained in the game.