Seattle Mariners (19-19, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (21-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are 12-8 on their home turf. New York ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .324.

The Mariners are 12-8 on the road. Seattle has slugged .465, good for third in in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .683 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and nine home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 7-3. CC Sabathia earned his second victory and Brett Gardner went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for New York. Felix Hernandez took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 11 home runs and has 21 RBIs. Luke Voit is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 hits and is batting .269. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-29 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 2-8, .193 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (left knee inflammation), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: day-to-day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.