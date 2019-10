Yup, just like New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner did during dugout tantrums, hammering the ceiling and leading to ejections in July and August.

“I don’t know who makes the shirts up, but they send them for the guys,” Gardner said Thursday. “It’s funny. Guys have fun with it.”

Catchers Gary Sánchez and Austin Romine, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnación also wore the shirts for workout, a day ahead of the AL Division Series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

New York’s most famous T-shirt this year was “Savages in the Box,” manager Aaron Boone’s infamous comment on his batters during his July 18 ejection by rookie umpire Brennan Miller. While those garments were on sale at Yankee Stadium for $29.99, there was no immediate word on whether a Gardy Goes Batty merchandise line was in the offing.

