Longoria guaranteed $4M by Dbacks, can earn $1M in bonuses

PHOENIX — Evan Longoria is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the three-time All-Star third baseman can earn an additional $1 million in roster bonuses.

Longoria would earn $150,000 for 90 days on the active roster as part of the agreement announced last week. He would earn an additional $250,000 each for 120 and 150 days, and $175,000 apiece for 160 and 165.