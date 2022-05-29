Longoria's 4th homer in 4 days lifts Giants over Reds 6-4

Placeholder while article actions load

CINCINNATI — Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants over the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Sunday and avoided a three-game sweep. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-0 in the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to right.

Art Warren (2-2) relieved, and Longoria reached down for a a full-count fastball on the outside corner and drove it to the opposite field in right.

Brandon Crawford walked, Thairo Estrada singled, Joel Kuhnel relieved and Luis González doubled in two runs for a 6-2 lead.

Alex Cobb allowed the two runs and four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. John Brebbia (3-0), the second of three relievers, pitched a one-hit seventh and helped drop NL-worst Cincinnati to 16-31.

Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth off Camilio Doval, Alomora’s first big league home run since Aug. 6, 2019, for the Chicago Cubs off Milwaukee’s Junior Guerra.

Doval retired pinch-hitter Alejo López on a game-ending flyout.

Mahle pitched 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing since last Aug. 29, and was immediately replaced by Hunter Strickland after Estrada’s two-out double in the seventh.

Almora had a run-scoring single past shortstop Brandon Crawford in the second and Joey Votto had a two-out RBI double in the sixth that drove in Tyler Naquin, who had walked.

Reds: RHP Mike Minor (shoulder) has completed his rehab afer going 1-3 with a 6.11 ERA five minor league starts and is scheduled to start Friday against Washington in his season debut. ... OF Jake Fraley had a setback with an injury to his toe during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville, Reds manager David Bell said. Fraley has been on the injured list since May 1.

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA) against Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Reds: After an off day Monday, Cincinnati goes to Boston for a two-game set against the Red Sox, the Reds’ first visit to Fenway since 2014. RHP Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.35) is scheduled to start. The Boston starter has not been announced.

