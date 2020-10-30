Bedrosian, who has nine career saves, briefly served as the Angels’ closer for two stints in 2017.
The Angels assigned catcher José Briceño and infielder Elliot Soto outright to Triple-A Salt Lake after they cleared waivers. Los Angeles also announced reliever Jacob Barnes had been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.
The Angels also reinstated right-hander Justin Anderson from the 60-day disabled list.
