“Derryl played baseball, then got out of school and had some odd jobs and it just wasn’t working for him. He got some money together, decided he’d try to become an umpire and it just clicked for him,” his brother said. “He loved everything about being an umpire. He loved the life.”
Pitchers enjoyed seeing him, too.
“I just know that as an umpire, they said he was someone who pitchers liked,” Craig Cousins said. “When you came to the plate, you better be ready to swing.”
Cousins said the family planned to put together a memorial service for next spring.
