Arizona’s Adam Jones greets teammate Nick Ahmed after scoring on a base hit by Jake Lamb during the third inning Monday against Baltimore. (Matt York)

It might not be a sight the current iteration of the Orioles long for these days, but it certainly was a familiar one.

Longtime outfielder Adam Jones, now a fixture in the middle of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup after 11 seasons in Baltimore, was right in the heart of an early offensive onslaught in a 6-3 Arizona win before an announced 19,192 at Chase Field on Monday night.

Jones singled in the Diamondbacks’ three-run first inning, hit a pop-fly double as Arizona tacked on two runs in the third and singled to drive in a run off reliever Gabriel Ynoa in the fourth.

Combined with some generous outfield defense, that was all Arizona needed to take the Orioles’ first visit since August 2013.

Jones and the Diamondbacks hit Orioles starter Aaron Brooks hard in the first inning, with Ketel Marte singling and scoring on a triple high off the center field wall by Eduardo Escobar.

Brooks gave up two more runs in the third, and a second Arizona triple — another by Escobar — chased him with two outs in the fourth. When Jones singled Escobar home, Brooks left having allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 3 ⅔ innings.

Home runs by Hanser Alberto, who had a three-hit night, and Renato Núñez gave the Orioles a pair of runs in the fifth, but that was as close as they got.