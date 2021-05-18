Stennett hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, nine of them with Pittsburgh. Though he was never named to an All-Star team, he received Most Valuable Player votes in both 1974 and in 1977, when he hit a career-best .336 before missing the final six weeks of the season due to an injury.
The Panamanian-born Stennett reached the majors with the Pirates in 1971. On Sept. 1, 1971, he started at second base as part of the first all-Black lineup in MLB history in a 10-7 victory over Philadelphia, a group that included Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell.
On Sept. 16, 1975, Stennett became the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine inning game when hit four singles, two doubles and a triple in a 22-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Stennett played primarily at second base but also spent time at shortstop and the outfield during his career. He had a pinch hit in his only at-bat of the 1979 World Series, winning a ring as the Pirates rallied to beat Baltimore in seven games.
“Rennie symbolized what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Pirate,” Pittsburgh president Travis Williams said in a release.
Stennett left the Pirates after the 1979 season, signing a five-year contract with San Francisco. The Giants, however, released him in April 1982.
Stennett is survived by his daughter, Renee, sons Rennie Jr. and Roberto, and several grandchildren.
