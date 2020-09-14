The Phillies are 19-13 against NL East Division teams. Philadelphia has slugged .446, good for sixth in the MLB. J.T. Realmuto leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is slugging .403.
Didi Gregorius is third on the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .477.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.