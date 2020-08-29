The Marlins are 5-6 in home games. Miami has slugged .364 this season. Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .606.
The Rays are 10-6 in road games. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with a mark of .417.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine extra base hits and is slugging .462.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 33 hits and is batting .292.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
