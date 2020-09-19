The Marlins are 18-15 against the rest of their division. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .363.
The Nationals are 10-19 against division opponents. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .349.
TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .291.
Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 26 extra base hits and is batting .338.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (head).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.