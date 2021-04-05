The Yankees finished 23-17 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 87 total doubles last season.
The Orioles finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last year.
INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: (undisclosed), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.