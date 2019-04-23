Miami Marlins (6-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (12-9, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 5.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 7.41 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Miami will square off at Progressive Field on Tuesday.

The Indians are 6-3 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .331 this season. Francisco Lindor leads the club with a .556 slugging percentage.

The Marlins are 1-5 in road games. Miami has slugged .326, last in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .453 slugging percentage. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with seven extra base hits and is slugging .440. Roberto Perez is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with six extra base hits and has four RBIs. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-32 with four doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.