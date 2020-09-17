The Twins are 21-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Minnesota has hit 78 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 66 hits and is batting .327.
Cruz leads the Twins with 54 hits and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
