López fans 11 in 7 dominant innings, Marlins edge Reds 2-1

CINCINNATI — Pablo López allowed two hits and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins edged the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 Tuesday night. Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami for the third time in nine games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A day after Cincinnati piled up 11 runs in a romp, López turned in a stopper-like performance for the Marlins. He overcame Mike Moustakas’s solo homer to finish with a flourish, retiring his final nine batters and striking out the side in the sixth. He didn’t walk anybody while retiring 21 of his last 22 Cincinnati batters.

The Reds had won nine of their previous 13 games.

López (7-5), the National League April Pitcher of the Month after going 3-0, allowed a single to the first batter he faced, Jonathan India, before retiring the next 12. Moustakas snapped that run, leading off the fifth with his sixth homer of the season.

Anthony Bass kept the streak alive with a perfect eighth. Tanner Scott closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Greene almost matched López out-for-out, allowing three hits through the first four scoreless innings before the Marlins broke through in the fifth when Jesús Sánchez singled with one out and went to third on Luke Williams’ single. Williams stole second while Jacob Stallings was striking out, but Wendle drove in both runners with a single to right – the first of his three straight hits.

The Marlins collected nine hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings against Greene (3-12), who struck out six and walked one. The rookie right-hander is 0-5 over his last eight starts since his last win on June 6 against Arizona.

Marlins: INF Garrett Cooper (right wrist contusion) was placed on the 10-day on Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday. Cooper was hit by a pitch on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Reds: CF Nick Senzel seemed to jar his right shoulder making a diving catch of Bryan De La Cruz’s sinking liner leading off the fifth. After a visit from a trainer, Senzel stayed in the game.

RHP Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.77), the focus of trade rumors, may be making his last start for the Reds on Wednesday. He is due to be opposed by LHP Braxton Garrett (2-3, 3.42).

