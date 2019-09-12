Kansas City Royals (54-92, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-81, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (3-7, 6.23 ERA) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (14-8, 3.27 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Kansas City and Chicago are looking for a series win with a victory.

The White Sox are 31-31 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 32, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Royals have gone 28-40 against division opponents. Kansas City has slugged .401 this season. Jorge Soler leads the team with a mark of .550. The Royals won the last meeting 8-6. Glenn Sparkman earned his fourth victory and Soler went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Kansas City. Reynaldo Lopez registered his 13th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .514. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Soler leads the Royals with 43 home runs and is batting .253. Whit Merrifield is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.