BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets square off against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.35 last year while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
