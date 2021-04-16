The Rangers went 16-14 on their home field in 2020. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.02 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.
The Orioles went 12-15 on the road in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team last season and hit 77 total home runs.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).
Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).
