Oakland Athletics (75-55, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-86, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (12-3, 3.42 ERA) Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-6, 4.99 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Nicky Lopez is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Kansas City readies to play Oakland.

The Royals are 24-40 in home games. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .356.

The Athletics are 32-29 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.36 earned run average. The Athletics won the last meeting 19-4. Homer Bailey earned his 12th victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-6 with a triple, a home run and seven RBIs for Oakland. Brad Keller took his 14th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 61 extra base hits and is batting .251. Ryan O’Hearn is 3-for-32 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 74 RBIs and is batting .258. Semien is 12-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .216 batting average, 7.32 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Stephen Piscotty: (undisclosed), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Chris Herrmann: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.