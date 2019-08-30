Baltimore Orioles (44-89, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (9-9, 3.61 ERA) Royals: Eric Skoglund (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Nicky Lopez is riding a 13-game hitting streak as Kansas City readies to play Baltimore.

The Royals are 25-42 in home games. Kansas City has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 37, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Orioles are 22-43 in road games. Baltimore’s lineup has 170 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 29 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 63 extra base hits and is batting .248. Ryan O’Hearn is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 142 hits and has 61 RBIs. Anthony Santander is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .249 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.