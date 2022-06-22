López throws 7 solid innings, Marlins beat Rockies 7-4

MIAMI — Pablo López allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 Wednesday night.
López (5-3) gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six, ending a winless drought since May 7.
Cooper’s two-run homer capped a four-run third against Chad Kuhl (4-5) and put Miami ahead 4-1. Jon Berti hit an RBI triple and scored on Chisholm’s single before Cooper connected on a drive that cleared the center field wall for his fifth homer.
Chisholm’s two-run homer and Soler’s solo drive off reliever Austin Gomber in the seventh padded Miami’s lead.
Colorado narrowed the gap on Elias Díaz’s three-run homer off Louis Head in the ninth.
Kuhl was lifted after five innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, walked two and struck out three. He has lost five of his last six decisions after going 3-0 in April.
ESCAPE ARTIST
Colorado threatened in the sixth after Rodgers led off with a triple. But López struck out Charlie Blackmon and C.J. Cron and retired Ryan McMahon on a flyout.
SMALL SAMPLE
The Marlins are 1-1 in the two games played with the roof open. López also was the starter in the previous game not requiring the roof and had a no decision in Miami’s 2-1 loss against Milwaukee May 13.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rockies: LHP Ty Blach (left wrist sprain) is scheduled to make rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque Wednesday and Saturday. ... Manager Bud Black said INF-OF Kris Bryant (lower back strain) felt good after his rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. There are plans to increase Bryant’s innings workload with the minor league club before he rejoins the Rockies.
Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) has begun his throwing program. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (right elbow tendinitis) postponed his rehab outing at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday because of a personal issue.
UP NEXT
LHP Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.46) will start the series finale for the Rockies on Thursday afternoon. LHP Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.85) will start for the Marlins.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports