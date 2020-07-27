BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Marlins finished 30-51 in home games in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team last season and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.
The Orioles finished 29-52 in road games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 252 total doubles last season.
INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).
