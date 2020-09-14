The Dodgers are 22-11 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit a league-leading 90 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the team with 15, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 57 hits and is batting .313.
Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .616.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (ankle), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
