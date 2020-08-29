The Angels are 10-16 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 47 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Mike Trout leads them with 11, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.
The Mariners are 9-15 against the rest of their division. Seattle is hitting a collective .231 this season, led by Kyle Lewis with an average of .347.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 11 home runs and has 26 RBIs.
Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 26 RBIs and is batting .291.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Evan White: (shoulder), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
