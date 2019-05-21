Los Angeles Dodgers (31-17, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-17, second in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 3.40 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Rays: Hunter Wood (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rays are 12-10 in home games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for thirteenth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .323.

The Dodgers are 12-11 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 76 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 17, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is batting .265. Brandon Lowe is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 17 home runs and has 44 RBIs. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-35 with five doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 1.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (left hand contusion), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: day-to-day (hip), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

