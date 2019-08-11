Arizona Diamondbacks (59-58, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (78-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (9-8, 4.24 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-2, 1.53 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kenta Maeda. Maeda pitched seven innings, surrendering no runs and striking out six. The Dodgers are 35-18 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has slugged .463, the highest in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .651 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 20-30 against division opponents. The Arizona offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .319. The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-0. Kenta Maeda secured his eighth victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Alex Young registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 37 home runs and is slugging .651. Kristopher Negron has nine hits and is batting .360 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 25 home runs and has 93 RBIs. David Peralta is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .228 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Hyun-Jin Ryu: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Matt Andriese: (foot), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.