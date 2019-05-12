Washington Nationals (16-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (26-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (3-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.03 ERA, .81 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers are 16-6 in home games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .256 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .394.

The Nationals are 9-12 on the road. Washington has hit 52 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads them with six, averaging one every 18 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 hits and is batting .394. Justin Turner is 13-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 45 hits and has 11 RBIs. Wilmer Difo has eight hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.