Los Angeles Dodgers (94-52, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-98, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-4, 3.42 ERA) Orioles: John Means (10-10, 3.50 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -184; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 22-51 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with 30, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers have gone 38-32 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .335, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .390. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-3. Walker Buehler notched his 13th victory and Corey Seager went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Ty Blach registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 154 hits and is batting .275. Anthony Santander is 10-for-42 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .638. Seager is 8-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .234 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle), Max Muncy: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.