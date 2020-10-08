The Dodgers are 27-13 in division matchups. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .329 this postseason, Mookie Betts leads them with an OBP of .412, including four extra base hits and three RBIs.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and is slugging .571.
Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and has 41 RBIs.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (undisclosed), Jose Castillo: (lat).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.