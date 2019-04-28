Pittsburgh Pirates (12-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-11, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers are 11-4 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .345 leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .492.

The Pirates are 6-6 in road games. Pittsburgh has hit 19 home runs as a team this season. Josh Bell leads the team with six, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and is slugging .890. Joc Pederson is 7-for-29 with a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bell leads the Pirates with six home runs and has 18 RBIs. Bryan Reynolds has eight hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Starling Marte: 10-day IL (abdominal), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

