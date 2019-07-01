Los Angeles Angels (42-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-38, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.57 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (8-4, 2.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 19-20 against teams from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Elvis Andrus leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Angels are 15-24 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 121 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 22, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .481. Danny Santana is 6-for-26 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with 85 hits and has 44 RBIs. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (left hamstring tightness), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (back stiffness), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Cam Bedrosian: day-to-day (head/face), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.