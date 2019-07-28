Baltimore Orioles (35-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-52, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-11, 5.14 ERA) Angels: Taylor Cole (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 27-26 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .330 is seventh in the league. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .428.

The Orioles have gone 20-33 away from home. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .336. The Orioles won the last meeting 8-7. Richard Bleier secured his second victory and Pedro Severino went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Ty Buttrey registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 59 extra base hits and is batting .300. Albert Pujols is 8-for-30 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 108 hits and has 51 RBIs. Renato Nunez is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .221 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .308 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep strain), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: day-to-day (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.