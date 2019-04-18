Seattle Mariners (13-8, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-10, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-1, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Angels: Chris Stratton (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 4-9 against AL West teams. Los Angeles is averaging four RBIs per game this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 12 total runs batted in.

The Mariners have gone 4-3 against division opponents. Seattle has hit an MLB-leading 42 home runs this season. Jay Bruce leads them with eight, averaging one every eight at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with five home runs and has 12 RBIs. Tommy La Stella is 6-for-28 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bruce leads the Mariners with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .552. Edwin Encarnacion is 12-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

