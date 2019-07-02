Los Angeles Angels (42-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-38, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.57 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (8-4, 2.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 19-20 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .446 this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .683 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Angels are 15-24 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .437. The Angels won the last meeting 7-6. Luis Garcia recorded his first victory and Trout went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jeffrey Springs took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 20 home runs and is slugging .683. Danny Santana is 6-for-26 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 41 extra base hits and is batting .301. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (left hamstring tightness), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (back stiffness), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Cam Bedrosian: day-to-day (head/face), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.