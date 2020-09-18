The Dodgers are 25-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .470, good for third in the National League. Corey Seager leads the team with a .602 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .568.
Seager leads the Dodgers with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .602.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
